Mullins found competent to stand trial

Nick Mullins is charged with felonious assault.
Nick Mullins is charged with felonious assault.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing his father in the face and neck in May was found competent to stand trial, according to a report prepared by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Nick Mullins was arrested in May and is facing a felonious assault charge. Mullins withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and maintained a plea of not guilty.

In May, Mullins was stopped in the 400 block of Cincinnati with significant cuts to his hands and fingers. He also had two knives in his possession.

According to court documents, Mullins admitted to the crime.

His pretrial hearing is set for October 12.

