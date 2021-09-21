Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Paulding Co. Commissioner dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Paulding Co. Commissioner Clint Vance was found dead on his farm on Monday, Sept. 20.
Paulding Co. Commissioner Clint Vance was found dead on his farm on Monday, Sept. 20.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WTVG) - A Paulding County Commissioner is dead after authorities found him with what they are saying is a self-inflicting gunshot wound.

Clint Vance, 30, was found around 11 a.m. Monday in an outbuilding on his farm on Road 133 in Cecil, Ohio.

“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” said Paulding County Sheriff Joseph Landers. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”

Vance was in his first term as a county commissioner, beginning in January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Sheniah Freeman, left, and Kevondre Walton are facing charges after the allegedly hit a...
Bicyclist critically injured after being intentionally hit by SUV
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side

Latest News

Finds in the 419: Jugs Bowling Center
Finds in the 419: Jugs Bowling Center
The two football coaches died weeks within each other.
Lakota Schools mourns two coaches
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
MSP reports a trailer containing $300,000 worth of televisions was stolen from the Pilot Travel...
Semi trailer containing $300K worth of televisions stolen