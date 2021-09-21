Paulding Co. Commissioner dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WTVG) - A Paulding County Commissioner is dead after authorities found him with what they are saying is a self-inflicting gunshot wound.

Clint Vance, 30, was found around 11 a.m. Monday in an outbuilding on his farm on Road 133 in Cecil, Ohio.

“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” said Paulding County Sheriff Joseph Landers. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”

Vance was in his first term as a county commissioner, beginning in January.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our fellow Commissioner, Mr. Clint A. Vance. We welcomed Commissioner Vance into our family in January of this year. Commissioner Vance wanted nothing more than to proudly serve the residents of Paulding County. At this time, we ask that you keep his family and friends close in prayer. Thank you.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.