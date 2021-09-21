Pauly named new Chief of Police in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year veteran of the Tiffin Police Department has been named the division’s next chief, mayor Aaron Montz announced Monday.

David Pauly will take over as Chief of Police on January 1. He most recently serves as a Special Agent Supervisor for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations under the Office of the Ohio Attorney General.

“Dave brings with him a wealth of experience in law enforcement, but more importantly has a love for the City of Tiffin and cares deeply about seeing this organization grow and succeed,” Montz said. “I look forward to working with him.”

Pauly served in the Tiffin Police Department from 1990-2006, having first served the department as an Auxillary Officer while studying for his Criminal Justice degree at Tiffin University. He served as a police officer, serving in the road patrol, search and rescue dive team, special response team, and as a D.A.R.E. officer. He was also a detective for the department.

Pauly joined BCI in 2006, working as a Special Agent and Special Agent Supervisor; in that time, he worked on the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to return to public service in the City of Tiffin,” Pauly said. “There is no other city with no other professionals that I would want to be working with more than with the men and women of Tiffin. It is humbling to come back and work in this community, and bookend my career in the place that I started 30 years ago.”

Pauly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years. He is a graduate of Tiffin University and University of Virginia, and he has gone through the FBI Executive Leadership National Academy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.