Remembering two young lives lost suddenly

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Joyful Smiles Thru Faith is partnering with Toledo’s Children Memorial to honor two little girls who died unexpectedly. They will remember 8-year old Kyla Brown and 1-year-old Lila Rose in a ceremony on Saturday.

“Then we are going to have a prayer and a little something else that’s special,” said Jaqueline Federico, founder of Joyful Smiles Thru Faith.

The ceremony will take place at the Toledo Children’s Memorial located on Jackman and Eleanor.

