Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Remembering two young lives lost suddenly

By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Joyful Smiles Thru Faith is partnering with Toledo’s Children Memorial to honor two little girls who died unexpectedly. They will remember 8-year old Kyla Brown and 1-year-old Lila Rose in a ceremony on Saturday.

“Then we are going to have a prayer and a little something else that’s special,” said Jaqueline Federico, founder of Joyful Smiles Thru Faith.

The ceremony will take place at the Toledo Children’s Memorial located on Jackman and Eleanor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kip and Rachel Soviak, parents of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, are escorted to their seats...
Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Rep. Bob Latta (R) Ohio
Rep. Latta tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Remembering two lives lost suddenly
Remembering two lives lost suddenly
Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police were called to the scene of the...
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Newly appointed Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly
Pauly named new Chief of Police in Tiffin
Fall Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Wind & Cold
First day of fall brings cold temperatures, heavy rain