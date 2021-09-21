First day of fall brings cold temperatures, heavy rain

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and humid on Tuesday, but big changes are in store over the next few days in the weather forecast.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and a few rain showers are possible at times. The chance for showers and storms increases in the evening, with rain turning heavy Tuesday night through Wednesday before turning lighter on Thursday. Rain totals are expected to be around 2-4 inches on average across our viewing area, but isolated higher totals are likely. Wind gusts on Wednesday could be as high as 40 mph.

A flash flood watch has been issued for every county in the viewing area from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

Breaking Overnight....Every county in the area has been included in a Flood Watch for Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. A month's worth of rain (2-4"+) is expected in less than 48 hours. The heaviest rain is expected tonight through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tq3EdlOmyi — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) September 21, 2021

The big change will be on the thermometer for the first official day of fall. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s on both Wednesday and Thursday, the coldest temperatures since early to mid-May.

Friday will be a return to sunny skies with a high of 70. A few showers are likely on Saturday, and highs may jump back into the middle to upper 70s early next week.

