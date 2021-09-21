Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
First day of fall brings cold temperatures, heavy rain

Fall storm brings heavy rain, wind, and cold
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and humid on Tuesday, but big changes are in store over the next few days in the weather forecast.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and a few rain showers are possible at times. The chance for showers and storms increases in the evening, with rain turning heavy Tuesday night through Wednesday before turning lighter on Thursday. Rain totals are expected to be around 2-4 inches on average across our viewing area, but isolated higher totals are likely. Wind gusts on Wednesday could be as high as 40 mph.

A flash flood watch has been issued for every county in the viewing area from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

The big change will be on the thermometer for the first official day of fall. Temperatures will tumble into the 50s on both Wednesday and Thursday, the coldest temperatures since early to mid-May.

Friday will be a return to sunny skies with a high of 70. A few showers are likely on Saturday, and highs may jump back into the middle to upper 70s early next week.

