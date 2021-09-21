Traffic
Toledo Humane Society working to find forever home for Dorito

The Toledo Humane Society is trying to find a forever home for Dorito, a 2-year-old dog that's...
The Toledo Humane Society is trying to find a forever home for Dorito, a 2-year-old dog that's been at the shelter for 139 days and has been the feature of 15 social media posts.(Toledo Humane Society)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take one look at her eyes, and it defies logic how Dorito is still available for adoption at the Toledo Humane Society.

But according to a Facebook post, it’s been quite a chore to find the right family for the 2-year-old dog. The Humane Society said its made 11 Facebook posts and four Instagram posts for Dorito when a normal animal will be featured once or twice before they’re adopted.

Dorito has been at the Humane Society for 139 days. The post said Dorito would not do well in a home with a cat or a small animal. They also suggest Dorito go to a home with older children so that there’s no risk of knocking over little children.

“But there HAS to be a dog lover out there who doesn’t have these restrictions holding them back from meeting her, right,” the Facebook post asked.

In case you were wondering, Dorito is still here... Did you know Dorito has had 10 posts made about her on our Facebook...

Posted by Toledo Humane Society on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Throughout Dorito’s long stay at the Toledo Humane Society, volunteers said her original problem with other dogs has gotten better, to where she’s “more open to positive interactions with other dogs.”

The Toledo Humane Society is open 12-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

