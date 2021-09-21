Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two 17-year-old passengers in an SUV are dead and two others seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Monday night in Lenawee County.

Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police were called to the scene of the crash around 8:04 p.m. on N. Adrian Hwy. Troopers determined an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed south on the roadway when it went off the side of the road, struck a large boulder in the front yard of a residence, overturned several times, and came to rest 20 feet into a section of woods.

The two back seat male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old male driver was flown to a Toledo hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old male front seat passenger was taken to an Ann Arbor hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, troopers said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Austin Howard at 734-242-3500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

