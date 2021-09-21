Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Work in motion to sell Toledo’s old Northtowne Mall

Old Northtowne Mall
Old Northtowne Mall(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the largest available development-ready site in all of Toledo and it looks like we might be closer to seeing a new tenant.

It’s the old Northtowne Square Mall off Alexis Road.

Currently it is Toledo’s next big opportunity. 60 acres ready for whatever company wants it. Maybe auto suppliers, logistics, distribution, maybe even companies looking to bring production back to the United States.

“We’ve also had a lot of interest from companies that are looking to re-shore their operations who were challenged by the pandemic, the challenge of the supply chain,” said Brandon Sehlhorst, Toledo’s Commissioner of Economic Development.

Sehlhorst says he’s fielding several calls for the city owned land. While the pandemic hurt so much of the nation’s economy, development in Toledo actually continued. Thanks in part to things like space, work force and easy access to transportation.

“What we saw here in Toledo is it really pressed the gas to the floor on a lot of these large projects,” said Sehlhorst. “If anything it really created a market that might have not otherwise been there, as soon, for this site.”

Just last week Washington Local Schools and the city agreed to make this a tax increment financing zone, or TIF, creating a tax structure for the next user.

Then there’s the infrastructure outside the property. This road that runs along side and parallel to Alexis road is one of the worst in the city.

“We’ve got about a $3.5 million roadway project that would need to be done on the roads that surround this property,” said Sehlhorst.

The city is also trying to get proactive on zoning. There’s a new zoning application in the works right now for a type of industrial zoning. City council could vote on that by the end of the month. It’s another items the city can check to save time for the next potential buyer.

