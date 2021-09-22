Traffic
9/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain persists, winds ramps up this evening
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
4-6″ of rain has already fallen (mostly west of I-75), with still more to come. North winds will come rushing off the lake as high as 50mph later this evening as the low edges further northward. That will make it feel like low-40s (even upper-30s) by daybreak Thursday, with gradual clearing through the day.

