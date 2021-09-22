Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Applications now open for state tax credit to redevelop Ohio neighborhoods

The Ohio Department of Development (Development) announced today that the application for the...
The Ohio Department of Development (Development) announced today that the application for the new Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program is open. The program provides a tax credit for major, mixed-use developments in Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A statewide program that provides tax credits for major, mixed-use developments in Ohio is open to applications. The Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program is through the Ohio Department of Development.

The tax credit can be used to help finance new construction and/or the improvement of vacant buildings. Developments must include an influence on the economic and social well-being of the immediate site and surrounding area that will influence long-term change on the area. Development properties eligible for the tax credit must include at least two mixed uses, three if one is a parking structure.

“This program will help transform neighborhoods and bring new life to previously underutilized or vacant sites,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of Development. “Mixed-use developments can provide space for housing, small businesses, recreation and much more at one site, which improves the quality of life and opportunities for residents that live in the area.”

Eligible costs include and acquisition, building acquisition, demolition, site improvement, and new construction of the site.

The program application is available on the program website. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on October 29 to be considered.

Questions regarding the program can be sent to transformational@development.ohio.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Old Northtowne Mall
Work in motion to sell Toledo’s old Northtowne Mall
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

The Toledo Blade Holiday Parade returns after one year hiatus
Ohio To Work program expands to Toledo.
Ohio To Work initiative expands into Toledo, other cities
One man shot on N. Erie St.
Separate shootings send three men to hospital on Tuesday evening
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Two men sent to hospital after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo