Bryant enters insanity plea in Northwood murder case

Jerron Bryant is charged with murder.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of murder at a Northwood hotel in February has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jerron J. Bryant, 19, entered the plea Monday in Wood County. He was indicted on two counts of murder by a Wood County Grand Jury earlier this year.

Northwood Police were called to the Bridgepoint Inn and Suites on Lauren Lane around 9 p.m. on Feb. 5. They found Eddie L. Phillips, 37, dead at the scene.

Bryant and a 15-year-old girl are accused of shooting and killing Phillips at the hotel.

