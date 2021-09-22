Bryant enters insanity plea in Northwood murder case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of murder at a Northwood hotel in February has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jerron J. Bryant, 19, entered the plea Monday in Wood County. He was indicted on two counts of murder by a Wood County Grand Jury earlier this year.

Northwood Police were called to the Bridgepoint Inn and Suites on Lauren Lane around 9 p.m. on Feb. 5. They found Eddie L. Phillips, 37, dead at the scene.

Bryant and a 15-year-old girl are accused of shooting and killing Phillips at the hotel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.