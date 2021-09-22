Traffic
Collapsed ceilings, flooded basements: heavy rains cause damage throughout NW Ohio

Flood waters block traffic on the underpass leading into Delta.
Flood waters block traffic on the underpass leading into Delta.(Chase Bachman)
By Chase Bachman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today more than four inches of rain came down on the areas east of Delta. The homes in these rural parts of town are feeling the effects of the heavy rain.

High water forced the Ohio Department of Transportation to shut down part of US20A, also known as Airport Highway. Part of the road was closed to drivers. Some however, decided to risk the high waters to get into town.

Not too far from the highway, homeowners faced water damage.

Bill Vaughan is a retired farmer whose ceiling caved in from the rain.

”Six o’clock we heard that rain start pounding down. Before we went to bed last night, we looked and saw a drip in our bedroom and I’m like ‘let’s hope it don’t get bad,’” Vaughan said.

On top of that, Vaughan is recovering from back surgery.

He said if it weren’t for nearby family who showed up that morning, he would be stuck with few options for help.

”My wife and I are 65. We can’t do that all by ourselves. My brother-in-law is here. It’s pretty important out here in the country. Everybody just shows up when you need help.”

This morning the water started to recede, but with much more rain the forecast, the water level could become much higher over the next several hours.

