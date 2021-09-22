Traffic
Former UT campus police officer convicted for killing student denied parole

After he was convicted of murdering a UT student in 1992, Jeffrey Hodge is up for parole in...
After he was convicted of murdering a UT student in 1992, Jeffrey Hodge is up for parole in September 2021.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Parole Board denied a campus police officer convicted of killing a UT student early release on Wednesday, according to 13abc’s media partner the Toledo Blade.

Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of killing Melissa Herstrum after the officer put her in handcuffs and shot her 14 times, court records show.

In a unanimous decision, the parole board found said Hodges’ release could pose “undue risk to public safety.”

