Former UT campus police officer convicted for killing student denied parole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Parole Board denied a campus police officer convicted of killing a UT student early release on Wednesday, according to 13abc’s media partner the Toledo Blade.

Jeffrey Hodge was convicted of killing Melissa Herstrum after the officer put her in handcuffs and shot her 14 times, court records show.

In a unanimous decision, the parole board found said Hodges’ release could pose “undue risk to public safety.”

