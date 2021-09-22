Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Old Northtowne Mall
Work in motion to sell Toledo’s old Northtowne Mall
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

Commander Joe Fussell spoke about police's efforts to try and cover every acre in this preserve...
Police search 'every acre' of Fla. preserve for Gabby Petito's boyfriend
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meeting with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears formally asks judge to end conservatorship
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Last person seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial
With daily death counts now over 2,000, officials are continuing to sound the alarm on the...
With COVID-19 deaths rising, hospitals are feeling the pressure