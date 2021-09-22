Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio To Work initiative expands into Toledo, other cities

Ohio To Work program expands to Toledo.
Ohio To Work program expands to Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders announced the expansion of the Ohio To Work initiative into Toledo and other cities.

Ohio To Work launched in Cleveland in September 2020 as a pilot initiative to provide those seeking employment with career opportunities that increase income and improve quality of life. The program has created pathways to in-demand jobs for thousands of Ohioans through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more.

“The Ohio To Work initiative helps employers access a skilled and highly-trained workforce while providing job seekers access to well-paying, long-lasting careers,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “By expanding this innovative, partnerships-based program, we’ll be able to give more Ohioans access to the tools and supports they need to find meaningful employment and support Ohio’s rapid and equitable economic resurgence.”

Click here for a list of partners in Toledo.

Ohio To Work currently has more than 70 employers committed to hiring job seekers. Nearly a dozen training providers also support the initiative by providing individuals with workforce-aligned training solutions in a wide-range of areas including computer numerical control machining, software coding, healthcare technology, nursing assistance, and more.

Job seekers can connect with Ohio To Work partners by visiting ohiotowork.com. Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
Two teens dead, two more injured in Lenawee County crash
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Lakota coaches
Lakota Schools mourn the loss of two football coaches
Old Northtowne Mall
Work in motion to sell Toledo’s old Northtowne Mall
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe

Latest News

The Toledo Blade Holiday Parade returns after one year hiatus
The Ohio Department of Development (Development) announced today that the application for the...
Applications now open for state tax credit to redevelop Ohio neighborhoods
One man shot on N. Erie St.
Separate shootings send three men to hospital on Tuesday evening
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Two men sent to hospital after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo