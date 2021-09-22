Ohio To Work initiative expands into Toledo, other cities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio leaders announced the expansion of the Ohio To Work initiative into Toledo and other cities.

Ohio To Work launched in Cleveland in September 2020 as a pilot initiative to provide those seeking employment with career opportunities that increase income and improve quality of life. The program has created pathways to in-demand jobs for thousands of Ohioans through personalized career coaching, accelerated training options, local employer connections, career tools, and more.

“The Ohio To Work initiative helps employers access a skilled and highly-trained workforce while providing job seekers access to well-paying, long-lasting careers,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “By expanding this innovative, partnerships-based program, we’ll be able to give more Ohioans access to the tools and supports they need to find meaningful employment and support Ohio’s rapid and equitable economic resurgence.”

Click here for a list of partners in Toledo.

Ohio To Work currently has more than 70 employers committed to hiring job seekers. Nearly a dozen training providers also support the initiative by providing individuals with workforce-aligned training solutions in a wide-range of areas including computer numerical control machining, software coding, healthcare technology, nursing assistance, and more.

Job seekers can connect with Ohio To Work partners by visiting ohiotowork.com. Employers looking to reach out to workers can learn more at ohiotowork.com/employers/.

