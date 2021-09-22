Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
One man shot during argument

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot during an argument with another man on Tuesday evening in north Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, Gary Dickerson, 55, and Justin Walker, 23, were involved in a verbal argument. Walker told police Dickerson “aggressively approached him,” causing Walker to feel threatened. Walker pulled out a gun and shot Dickerson in the left ankle.

Dickerson was taken to the hospital, and police said he’s expected to survive his injury.

