Oregon City Schools board meeting gets heated

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - At tonight’s Oregon City Schools board meeting, parents did not hold back words for the school board regarding its decisions on masking students.

Some parents did not even have children in Oregon Schools, but wanted to be heard.

“I’m not from here, but we’re all getting together. We’re rising up,” says Kate Lankey. “I don’t care what you do. I don’t care if you get vaccinated, wear a mask, you do you. But quit taking away the right as parents to make the medical choices for our kids.”

“We are the ones that vote you in, we have the ability to take you out and remove you from your position,” says Robin Burnette. “You’re stepping over your line, and we got an election coming up and we are voting you all out.”

Not everyone at the meeting was at odds with the board.

“I stand in a school everyday. I work in a school everyday. I see every staff member trying their best, absolute best, to keep these kids going, moving and energized everyday,” says Vivian Stuller. “The kids don’t have a problem with the mask, you have a problem with the mask.”

Curtis Steringham was the only student who spoke out at the meeting. He says that if so many students had a problem with masking up, they should’ve come out to the meeting. He thinks masking up is the best course of action.

“So far this year if we hadn’t had masks I would’ve probably been quarantined two or three times. But because of the mask I’m still in school, all of my teachers are still in school,” says Steringham.

“At the end of the day it is my decision as the superintendent working with our board of education. We have to look at the entire population of our students,” says Superintendent Hal Gregory. “Just to be precautionary and minimize the risk of spreading and minimize the risk of closing, we’re wearing masks.”

