Paint supply chain issues puts Glass City River Wall on hold

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been a delay on a massive mural along the Maumee River. The Glass City River Wall is a celebration of our city and it’s earliest settlers. The mural covers 28 ADM grain silos. It is the largest mural in the United States.

The idea for the project came about after some friends took a boat ride past the silos. They saw the empty space as an incredible blank canvas. The mural began taking shape in June. It is almost done, but there’s been a temporary pause.

It’s been more than a week since any new paint has gone on the mural. The vast majority of the sunflowers are in place, but the three portraits of Native Americans still need to be finished.

Christina Kasper is the Project Manager.

“The long and the short of it is that there is a national shortage of resin, which is a primary component of our paint. We are expecting a shipment of paint next week, and I’m hoping that if all goes well, we’ll be done within the next month.”

If you’d like to follow the progress of the Glass City River Wall, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

