Recent changes to river helps protect Findlay’s downtown

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay has been no stranger to flooding, and in some cases, serious flooding.

But the city’s mayor says new changes to the Blanchard River have citizens less concerned about devastating floods.

Not long ago, the city benched the river, meaning they dug the sides of the river out so the water has somewhere to go when water levels are high.

Because of this, Findlay’s mayor Christina Muryn said she isn’t too worried about the Blanchard causing flooding in the upcoming storm.

“Luckily because the river levels are so low we’re expecting that we’ll be able to maintain the capacity. Our larger concern is flash flooding, and watching where it hits areas. And reminding citizens if they see any water on roadways to not drive through it,” said Mayor Muryn.

The city said they aren’t concerned, but citizens and businesses were still thinking about some major floods they had to endure.

Logan’s Irish Pub said the town was not doing well after the flood of 2007, and that they were one of the first places open for business after the water had settled.

“The downtown after the flood was just a ghost town, and not many businesses wanted to even try to be downtown with the river the way it was. Hopefully with the precautions they’re taking it will avoid another flood for us,” said Logan’s General Manager Clayton Acheson.

Overall, Findlay businesses and city officials said they feel much better since the benching went in, and they aren’t as scared of rainy weather as they used to be.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.