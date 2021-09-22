Residents fed up with abandoned building owned by Cathedral Ministries Inc.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some local neighbors are fed up with an abandoned, run-down building that’s owned by a local ministry. Neighbors say the building is a safety hazard and a blight to the community. Neighbors say the rundown building with the broken windows, trash in the parking lot, and high weeds is falling apart. It’s located at 350 west woodruff. Crystal Echols lives nearby and she wants it cleaned up.

“We find it not just as an eyesore but also a safety hazard,” said Crystal Echols.

According to AREIS a website property information the building was purchased in 2005 by Cathedral Ministries Inc. An Ohio Corporation. Neighbors tell me the ministry that claims to help others has abandoned the building. Echols says neighbors would like to meet the owners. She says someone is living in the abandoned building.

“We are reporting it to the point the cops. They have been out. We don’t know them to inform them. We’ve never seen the owners out here.”

In July of 2020, the City of Toledo cited the ministry for failing to fix up the property. An inspector deemed it a nuisance. A Toledo municipal court housing complaint ordered the owners to “board the unsecured building, cut tall grass and weeds. remove debris, trash, litter, graffiti, and brush.”

“They were taken to court. They didn’t show up. Their agent didn’t show up. We just want to say this is not a good look for the neighborhood,” said City councilwoman Vanice Williams.

City councilwoman Vanice Williams says she’s working with code enforcement to figure out what to do with the building. Williams says her district is battling high crime and she says blight makes it worse. She hopes the property owners can hear her.

“This is not Christ-like. This is not a dumping ground. This is not a place that you can come and just leave your building here sitting for us to take care of. This is not fair to the community or the city to have to take care of it and pay for it. We want them to be held responsible,” said Williams.

The owners claim they met with a contractor last week to discuss cleaning up the property. The ministry sent 13abc this statement. In part it reads “like many businesses, they are very understaffed, thus the delay. within the next ten days, the building will be properly secured, the grounds thoroughly cleaned.”

In the meantime, Echols says she and her neighbors sent a letter to Cathedral Ministries Offices located at 3000 Strayer road expressing their concerns.

“I want to see something good done with it. If you clean it but you’re not out here attending to it it’s going to happen again,” said Echols.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.