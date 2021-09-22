Search underway for missing 40-year-old mother of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desperate search is underway for a missing Toledo woman.

Amanda Karcsak, who goes by Mandi Gaston, is a 40-year-old mother of six. Saturday night, Mandi’s 22-year-old daughter Kiana Hoyt says she dropped off her mother at a house party on Spencer St. on the South Side of Toledo.

At about 8:00 AM Sunday, those at the party tell family members Mandi said she was going to take a Lyft to her home on Rogers St. on Toledo’s East Side. According to her daughter, Mandi never arrived.

“She never made it home. Nobody knows where she went. Nobody has heard from her, seen her, talked to her since then,” says Hoyt.

Mandi was supposed to pick up her aunt and take her grocery shopping at Noon on Sunday, according to Mandi’s sister Vanessa Ramos. She was also scheduled to work at 3:00 PM that day at Progressive Residential Services in Temperance, MI. Her supervisor says Mandi never showed up.

“That’s not like Mandi. She will definitely called me if she’s wasn’t going to work. You know, she’s called off before, but it’s always, she calls me,” added Tara Kniffen, the manager at Mandi’s job.

Tuesday evening, family and friends were scouring Sherman St. in Toledo’s Polish Village, where Ramos says Mandi’s cell phone last pinged.

“So, we are searching the area. This is also an ex’s house, so we are just trying to search for any clues where she could be,” explained Ramos.

After several hours, those involved in the search say they fanned out and relocated to other areas of the city based on tips from Facebook. If you have any information, contact Toledo Police.

