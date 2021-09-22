Fall arrives with heavy rain, chance for flooding
Heavy rain continues throughout Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With inches of rain having already fallen throughout the area, the chance for flooding increases.
Rain totals of 2-3 inches have already fallen in the Toledo metro area, with localized spots of more than 4 inches in Fulton County. Another 2-3 inches of rain is expected throughout the area, bringing totals up to about 2-4 inches for eastern counties and a band of 3-6 inches near and west of I-75, which includes Toledo.
To put all this rain in perspective, Toledo has recorded more than four inches of rain in less than three days on only 10 different occasions in the past 150 years. So this could be a once-in-a-15-year rain event locally.
The flooding threat today will transition to high water and basement flooding to potential river flooding in the next couple of days.
Steady and occasionally heavy rain will continue Wednesday and become a little less frequent tonight. Light showers are likely at times through Thursday and should end Thursday evening.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s over the next couple of days until Friday, which will be sunny with a high of 70. Saturday will bring a few showers. Sunday through Tuesday will be sunny with a high in the 70s.
