The Toledo Blade Holiday Parade returns after one year hiatus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Blade announced the return of its Holiday Parade, to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34th annual Blade Holiday Parade is presented by Yark Automotive Group in conjunction with the Distinguished Clown Corps. Leading the parade will be Grand Marshal Oshae Jones, who won a Bronze medal in boxing at the Toyko Olympics.

Be part of the holiday season kick-off by having a unit in the parade or becoming a volunteer. Contact Heather Pacheco at 419-724-6280 or hpacheco@toledoblade.com.

The parade begins at the corner of Summit and Jefferson streets. For the parade route, event updates, or more information, go to bladeparade.toledoblade.com.

