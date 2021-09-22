Two men sent to hospital after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 20-year-old men were sent to the hospital after they were shot Tuesday evening in west Toledo.

Toledo Police units were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elliott around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one victim with gunshot wounds to his head and leg and a second victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The first victim had life-threatening injuries, according to a police report, and the second victim was in serious condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Suspects have not been identified.

