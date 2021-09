As of noon, we’ve recorded 5.22″ of rain from Tuesday onward -- good enough for #4 all-time in Toledo! Skies will clear and highs will warm again to the low-70s Friday, with another (shorter-lived) rain system Saturday morning.

