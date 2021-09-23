Applebutter Festival returns to Grand Rapids Sunday, Oct. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - Call it a peeling party or a party that’s a’peelin’.

Two thousand apples are getting peeled and cut by volunteers in anticipation of the return of the Applebutter Festival in Grand Rapids, Ohio. The pandemic canceled the signature event last year. Now, in 2021, the 44th festival is a go.

“Yeah everybody’s looking forward to it. Not only the people in Grand Rapids, but a lot of people in people Northwestern Ohio, and a lot of people from Michigan,” said Chet Vollmar who says he’s only missed peeling the apples for two festivals over the years.

Those who turned out for the first batch say it’s more than just applebutter that binds the community together. It’s the spirit of getting a job done together,

“Lately we haven’t seen each other as much because of, you know, everything that’s going on. So‚ it’s kind of nice to see the people in town again.” said Jennifer Gardner, who is volunteering.

This first batch of applebutter will be cooked down this weekend. It’s expected to produce 1,300 half-pints of applebutter that will be for sale at the festival. The second batch will will be cooked during the festival itself.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.