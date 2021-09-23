Case File: Justin Hughes murder still unsolved one year later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Justin Hughes was headed back from getting a snack at McDonald’s on August 16, 2020 when the 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 600 block of Pinewood in Toledo.

The story of Justin’s short life started 16 years ago when his Great Aunt Queen Barringer founder herself raising another baby after raising eight children of her own. Justin’s mother was unable to care for him so Queen took over and cared for him.

“He was a good kid,” Barringer said. “Me and him we talked ... about everything”

As Queen grew older, and Justin became a teenager, they sort of took care of each other.

Just over a year ago, around 9 p.m. on August 16, Justin walked down to the McDonalds at Dorr and Collingwood to get something to eat.

“He was gone too long, so I called him on the phone and said, Justin where you at, it’s getting dark. He said, ‘I’m on my way right now, I’m walking down the street,’” Barringer said.

In the next second, Queen said, “We hung up, ... I heard boom boom boom.”

Queen glanced out the door. “Some lady was coming down the street,” Barringer said. “She said, There’s a kid laying down there in the street.”

Rescue crews got to the scene quickly and took Justin to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Justin’s best friend Bryant Walker remembers running down to the scene of the shooting.

“I know he was at the wrong place at the wrong time for sure,” Walker said. “Ain’t nobody (wanted) to hurt Justin, he ain’t no threat to nobody. He was a sweet person to everybody. You can’t nobody say he did something bad to somebody.”

Toledo Police say they still have no leads at all in the case a year later.

“From what I understand, we have nothing to go on as far as witnesses,” Toledo Police Lt. Paul Davis said. “People heard gunshots.”

Police don’t know if it was a single or multiple gunmen. They don’t know if they were on foot or in a car. They are looking for any information at all in the case.

If you have any information that may help in cracking this case, call Toledo Police at 419-245-3340.

