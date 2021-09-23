First Solar recognized for environmental efforts by Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifteen organizations from around Ohio, including one from Wood County, were recognized by the Ohio EPA as winners of the agency’s Encouraging Environmental Excellence stewardship award.

The program recognizes businesses and organizations for completing environmentally beneficial activities and serves as an incentive for organizations to commit to ongoing environmental stewardship.

First Solar in Perrysburg and Walbridge received a Platinum level honor, which honors a business or organization that expands its environmental program beyond its facility and demonstrates how its environmental stewardship efforts benefit the local community, region, or larger geographical area. First Solar reduced its manufacturing waste generation intensity by approximately 47 percent through efficiency improvements, recycling, and waste minimization projects.

The award also recognized First Solar’s efforts to educate children about renewable energy through hands-on activities in partnership with Imagination Station. It also noted First Solar’s partnership with Clean Streams to improve water quality in the Maumee River.

Other organizations to receive the Platinum award are Kenworth Trucking Company and Scott’s Miracle-Gro.

Gold level award winners were: AES; Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC – Anna Engine Plant; Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC – East Liberty Auto Plant; Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC – Marysville Auto Plant; and The Ohio State University.

Silver level award winners were: AGC Automotive Americas; Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; The Huntington National Bank – Cleveland Avenue; The Huntington National Bank – Easton Oval; Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District; and Weastec.

