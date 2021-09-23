Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee found guilty of rape, other charges

Traffic
Ronald Stevens, a former Ottawa Hills Schools employee, was found guilty on rape charges on September 23, 2021.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ronald Stevens, a former Ottawa Hills Schools employee, has been found guilty of 31 charges ranging from rape to pandering obscenity involving a minor. The verdict ends a multi-day trial in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas.

Stevens was found guilty on nine counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery, 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, and five counts of pandering obscenity. He was found not guilty on only one charge of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Stevens was an employee of Ottawa Hills Local Schools who oversaw the janitorial and custodial staff. According to school officials, he was temporarily off the job at the time of his arrest. School administrators confirmed at that time that Stevens was not a coach in the district, however, he has coached recreational and private travel teams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

