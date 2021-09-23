Traffic
Fremont Board of Education to consider masking policy for students, staff

Kids and masks in school
Kids and masks in school(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont City Board of Education has called a special board meeting for Thursday evening to approve the school district’s masking policy.

According to the Fremont News Messenger, the district has had 33 COVID-19 cases, with 28 students and five staff members testing positive. There have been 284 students quarantined as of Sept. 13 due to in-school exposure to COVID-19.

Last week, Fremont Middle School went virtual learning.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.

