Gabby Petito Case: How to help domestic violence victims

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mystery behind the death of influencer Gabby Petito is drawing attention from all corners of the country, including victims’ advocates for domestic violence.

“When we see things like social isolation, we see people are getting worried about upsetting their partner,“ Rachael Gardner, YWCA director of victims’ services said.

After the body of Petito was found and her fiancé was deemed a person of interest in the case, questions about the couple’s relationship have surfaced, including witnesses saying they saw violence.

“It is not uncommon for our survivors, when they initially engage in services, to have a lot of feelings of guilt, and a lot of feelings of self-blame. I’ve heard more times than I can probably count, “I let this happen,” Gardner said.

The YWCA has a 24-hour hotline you can call to talk about domestic abuse situations - 419-241-7386

