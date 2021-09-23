Gov. DeWine to address COVID-19 vaccinations this afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss COVID-19 vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff.

You can watch the live stream of the press conference in this story or at our 13abc Facebook page.

