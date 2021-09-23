Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine to address COVID-19 vaccinations this afternoon

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss COVID-19 vaccination incentives for younger Ohioans.

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff.

You can watch the live stream of the press conference in this story or at our 13abc Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
One victim dead after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe
Parents did not mince words at a Oregon City Schools Board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Oregon City Schools board meeting gets heated over mask policy
Flood waters block traffic on the underpass leading into Delta.
Collapsed ceilings, flooded basements: heavy rains cause damage throughout area
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Kids and masks in school
Fremont Board of Education to consider masking policy for students, staff
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed