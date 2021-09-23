Great Lakes Brewing Co. to require proof of vaccination or negative test for Christmas Ale First Pour
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graet Lakes Brewing Co. announced Thursday their annual Christmas Ale First Pour is scheduled for Oct. 21.
In order to attend the event, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours.
The brewpub will open at 11 a.m. and the first Christmas Ale keg will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.
First Pour is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Great Lakes Brewing Company.
