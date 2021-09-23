Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Great Lakes Brewing Co. to require proof of vaccination or negative test for Christmas Ale First Pour

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graet Lakes Brewing Co. announced Thursday their annual Christmas Ale First Pour is scheduled for Oct. 21.

In order to attend the event, you must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test administered within 72 hours.

Shine up your jingle bells! Don't miss the first taste of Christmas Ale at the annual Christmas Ale First Pour...

Posted by Great Lakes Brewing Company on Thursday, September 23, 2021

The brewpub will open at 11 a.m. and the first Christmas Ale keg will be tapped at 11:30 a.m.

First Pour is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Great Lakes Brewing Company.

