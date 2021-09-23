Lawsuit challenges Ohio’s newly-drawn legislative maps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Ohio is suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission over the state’s newly drawn legislative maps, arguing that they disproportionately favor Republicans.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ALCU of Ohio, and the Convington & Burling LLP filed the lawsuit in Ohio Supreme Court Thursday, brought on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio chapter of the A. Phillip Randolf Institute, and other individuals.

The new four-year maps were approved in a 5-2 vote last week by the Ohio Redistricting Commission along party lines, which was comprised of five Republicans and two Democrats. The ACLU said the new maps would endure veto-proof supermajorities in the Ohio General Assembly.

“If you want a clear lesson in partisan gerrymandering, this is it. This is a brazen abuse of power by the political party that is in control. Talk about the fox guarding the henhouse,” said Alora Thomas-Lundborg, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project in a statement. “Redistricting should not be a one-sided, rigged political process. Voters should pick their politicians. Politicians should not pick their voters.”

The lawsuit argues the commission manipulated district lines for a partisan advantage, which in turn dishonors Ohio’s voters and its constitution.

The Supreme Court will determine whether the maps are constitutional. If the judicial body finds it is not, it will require changes to the maps.

You can read the complaint in the League of Women Voters of Ohio v. Ohio Redistricting Commission here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission respond to the lawsuit.

