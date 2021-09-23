Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges Ohio’s newly-drawn legislative maps

The Ohio Redistricting Commission ended its fourth day of a five-day tour around the state to...
The Ohio Redistricting Commission ended its fourth day of a five-day tour around the state to gather public feedback on how they should draw the next General Assembly maps.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Ohio is suing the Ohio Redistricting Commission over the state’s newly drawn legislative maps, arguing that they disproportionately favor Republicans.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ALCU of Ohio, and the Convington & Burling LLP filed the lawsuit in Ohio Supreme Court Thursday, brought on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio chapter of the A. Phillip Randolf Institute, and other individuals.

The new four-year maps were approved in a 5-2 vote last week by the Ohio Redistricting Commission along party lines, which was comprised of five Republicans and two Democrats. The ACLU said the new maps would endure veto-proof supermajorities in the Ohio General Assembly.

“If you want a clear lesson in partisan gerrymandering, this is it. This is a brazen abuse of power by the political party that is in control. Talk about the fox guarding the henhouse,” said Alora Thomas-Lundborg, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project in a statement. “Redistricting should not be a one-sided, rigged political process. Voters should pick their politicians. Politicians should not pick their voters.”

The lawsuit argues the commission manipulated district lines for a partisan advantage, which in turn dishonors Ohio’s voters and its constitution.

The Supreme Court will determine whether the maps are constitutional. If the judicial body finds it is not, it will require changes to the maps.

You can read the complaint in the League of Women Voters of Ohio v. Ohio Redistricting Commission here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission respond to the lawsuit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
One victim dead after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe
Parents did not mince words at a Oregon City Schools Board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Oregon City Schools board meeting gets heated over mask policy
Flood waters block traffic on the underpass leading into Delta.
Collapsed ceilings, flooded basements: heavy rains cause damage throughout area
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Ronald Stevens, a former Ottawa Hills Schools employee, was found guilty on rape charges on...
Former Ottawa Hills Schools employee found guilty of rape, other charges
Gov. DeWine offers scholarship drawing for vaccinated Ohio youth
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Penta
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Penta Career Center
Teaching children the love of painting
Teaching kids the power of painting