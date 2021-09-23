Traffic
Man facing charges for firing gun at youth football game

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of firing his gun in the air to break up a fight during a youth football game in Toledo made his first court appearance on Monday.

Devante West is charged with firing his gun in the air on a property adjacent to a school or house.

According to court documents, he admitted to Toledo Police that he fired his gun in the air. Witnesses said there was a fight on the field between the two teams at a football field in the 3600 block of Victory on Aug. 26.

When police arrived on the scene, they found approximately 150 people running around and fleeing to their vehicles.

West was one of the coaches for one of the teams involved in the fight. Witnesses said he fired several rounds into the air to break up the fight.

At the time, a report from Toledo Police said people on the scene were uncooperative and that no evidence was located. No injuries were reported.

The game was canceled.

