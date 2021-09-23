Monroe County VIPER task force arrests accused sex offender in undercover operation

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An accused sex offender is behind bars after an undercover operation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s VIPER task force.

The Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response Task Force (VIPER) apprehended Christopher Frank, 40, of Westland Michigan, on Wednesday and booked him into the Monroe County Jail.

Frank was arraigned on felony charges Thursday on counts of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $500,000 and if released, he would be required to wear a GPS monitor.

The VIPER task force conducted an undercover operation at the Mall of Monroe on Wednesday. Police said the suspect arranged to meet an underage female.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding human trafficking or sexual assault crimes to contact its detective bureau at 734-240-7530 or the VIPER hotline at 734- 240-7525.

