LIVE: Multiple victims in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were shot Thursday at Kroger in a Memphis suburb, according to a town spokesperson.

WMC reported first responders are sending victims to nearby hospitals right now, according to the spokesperson, but it’s not clear how many victims are involved.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents early Thursday afternoon about an off-campus active shooting near the high school. Students sheltered in place until police secured the scene, according to a second alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

ATF agents are en route.

We’ve reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

