No injuries reported after car crashes into home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was injured after a car crashed into an occupied home in west Toledo on Thursday morning.

Toledo Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Christian for a suicidal individual driving recklessly while streaming on Facebook Live, saying he wanted police to chase him.

A TPD unit saw the suspect car on Christian near Jackman and attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver fled westbound on Christian, striking a home in the 5200 block of Oldham.

The driver, a 21-year-old Toledo man, was taken into custody.

