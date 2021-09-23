Rain expected to taper off throughout Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After historic rains hit the area on Wednesday, the rain will begin to taper off throughout Thursday. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, 4.78 inches of rain had fallen at Toledo Express, marking the most rain received in Toledo over three days or less in more than 100 years.

Rain totals range from 3-6 inches in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan as of Wednesday night. Up to an additional 1.5 inches is expected on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s with wind gusts of 30 mph throughout Thursday, but Friday should bring lots of sunshine and a high of 70.

3 AM radar check! Most of the rain is west of I-75 right now. Who is still seeing flooding issues this morning? pic.twitter.com/ZEcwc5qxAD — Heather Pollauf 13abc (@Heather_Pollauf) September 23, 2021

Rain showers are expected Saturday morning with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 70 are expected for Sunday.

