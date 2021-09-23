Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States representative from Ohio said he has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, alleging “clear violations of his duties.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, who previously asked for support from fellow party members, said on Wednesday that he filed the articles because of the president’s handling at the Southern border and in Afghanistan.

READ THE LETTER: US Rep. Gibbs, of Ohio, asks House Republicans to consider support of impeaching President Biden

“Before the Afghanistan debacle, I urged my colleagues to consider a measured, thoughtful conversation on the merits of impeachment,” Rep. Gibbs wrote on social media. “While the President’s dereliction of duty on Afghanistan compelled me to introduce this resolution, it is entirely likely we could add to it once the Biden administration attempts to implement its intended private sector vaccine mandate.”

The lawmaker also said in a Facebook post that the extension of the federal eviction moratorium was a factor in his decision to file the articles.

Yesterday I filed three articles of impeachment against President Biden based on what I believe to be clear violations...

Posted by Congressman Bob Gibbs on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

“President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the entire administration is officially on notice,” Rep. Gibbs wrote.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
One victim dead after Tuesday night shooting in west Toledo
Mandi Gaston
Sister confirms missing woman found safe
Parents did not mince words at a Oregon City Schools Board meeting on Tuesday evening.
Oregon City Schools board meeting gets heated over mask policy
Flood waters block traffic on the underpass leading into Delta.
Collapsed ceilings, flooded basements: heavy rains cause damage throughout area
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. ...
Ohio redistricting commission launches website to answer your questions
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is officially launching his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley launches campaign for Ohio governor
Three people have now filed to run for Toledo mayor in 2021.
Here is everyone running for Toledo mayor and city council
Three people have now filed to run for Toledo mayor in 2021.
Finkbeiner, Scotland running for Toledo mayor against Wade Kapszukiewicz