Severe weather leaves Blissfield teen without a car

Huge fallen tree in Blissfield, Michigan crushes teen’s car.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - 17-year-old Madison Stupli was at her work study on Wednesday afternoon, when her coworkers delivered some bad news.

“I was in the office with my boss, we were just going over some paperwork and all of a sudden we heard a loud crash. The tree had fallen down on our student’s car,” says Denise Mallory.

The tree had fallen across the street, into the parking lot, and onto Stupli’s car.

“I’m very lucky, obviously the windshield is smashed. The dash is out. There was a tree branch sticking right through the windshield,” says Stupli.

According to locals, the tree was massive.

“It was probably one of the taller ones in Blissfield,” says Mallory. “We were not expecting to see the tree totally across the road. It came from across the street, and we’re just lucky that no one got hurt.”

