Two-year-old Toledo boy receives a life-changing gift

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Most of us take mobility for granted. But for those who face physical challenges, getting around can be tough. That’s where The Ability Center comes in. The organization has a special program to help provide solutions.

Two-year-old Ethan Luce has faced a lot of challenges in his young life. Megan Harrison and Chad Luce are his parents.

“He has cerebral palsy, developmental delays, speech delays and neurological issues, said Harrison. “He has a form of epilepsy so he has a seizure condition.”

In spite of all that, Megan says he has a personality that lights up a room.

“Ethan is a happy go lucky kid. He is always smiling. He is full of light and energy. The only time he’s crying is if he’s hungry or needs to be changed. He is a joy to be around.”

Megan says getting around just got a lot easier for Ethan.

“This is going to help him from now until forever.”

A ramp was installed at the family’s home this summer.

“His face lights up when you go down the ramp he will sign more. To him right now it is probably just a ride and fun, but one day he’ll realize what a really great thing this is.”

This ramp project is part of the home accessibility program at The Ability Center. People are able to get a number of modifications made to help make life easier.

Mallory Crooks is the Public Relations Manager at The Ability Center.

“By giving people ramps, grab bars, stair lifts, and things like that, we are actually giving them an opportunity to feel more comfortable in their home,” said Crooks. “We are also giving them access to the community. To take their dog on a walk, to talk to neighbors, to go to a medical appointment or go to work. The ramp will help Ethan for years to come. He will grow up knowing he has access to the community, and he’ll never know a life where he can’t get out of his home.”

Elks Lodge 53 in Toledo, a fraternal organization, donated the money for the grant that was given to Ethan’s family through The Ability Center.

If you’d like to get involved with the work of The Ability Center, or learn how you can get help, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.