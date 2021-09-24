Adrian woman dies in Wednesday afternoon crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian woman is dead after a car crash Wednesday afternoon in Lenawee County.

A 58-year old woman from Holland, Ohio, was south on Silberhorn Hwy. around 2:38 p.m. when a Chevy Cruze, driven by a 35-year-old Toledo man, failed to yield at the stop sign. His car was struck in the passenger side door by the truck.

The front seat passenger, Angela Garcia, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cruze, Daniel Sarabia, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.