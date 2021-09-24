Apartment managers hurrying to beat HUD deadline

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The managers of a Toledo apartment complex are now working to clean up the property after Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D - Ohio) requested an onsite investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Speaking to 13abc, residents of Greenbelt Place Apartments say the is infested with cockroaches and bed bugs and is plagued by mold and other issues.

Following 13abc’s original story on Thursday, contractors showed up at the apartment complex to begin working on those issues. Residents were also given a letter from the apartment managers informing them of a HUD inspection on October 4 and 5. One of the newly arrived workers told 13abc they had been hired to bring the property up to living standards and had been given just nine days to do so. The workers now have just over a week to fix broken sliding doors, missing air units, and electrical outlets.

So far, residents say nothing has been done about the pest problem, though the contractors did remove railings. “We need help on the inside, where we live at,” says Maria Gonzales. “The outside is okay but I feel like they’re doing the outside work for y’all. Not for us.”

Residents shared pictures of mold in their bathtubs, their furnaces, and water-damaged ceilings. “The upstairs bathroom looks like it’s going to fall in the downstairs bathroom. It’s also leaking downstairs in the bathroom as well,” says one mother who is worried for her one-year-old.

13abc has learned that a company offered to buy the property from Eureka Holdings, but according to emails we’ve obtained, the owners have denied that request four times.

City and county leaders, as well as Rep. Kaptur, are all on board to help the residents. Now, Sen. Sherrod Brown has thrown his hat into the ring, issuing a statement on Friday that read, in part, “He was told HUD is engaging with property managers to ensure improvements to conditions there. Senator Brown and his office will continue to advocate to ensure residents have access to safe, high-quality housing.

13abc reached out to Eureka Holdings, requesting a comment. In response, a spokesperson for the company requested we hold this story until someone could reach out.

