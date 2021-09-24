Athlete of the Week: Perrysburg’s Julia Beer is leaving her mark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg volleyball program holds an undefeated record this season. Senior Juila Beer has been a major contributor in the Yellow Jacket’s success. Beer started playing volleyball because of her older sister Peyton. Now following in her sisters footsteps, the outside hitter is leaving a legacy of her own.

“She’s my role model, I really wanted to be like her so I joined volleyball in fourth grade and all my friends are doing it too so that helped. I’ve been playing ever since and I love it,” said Beer.

After watching her sister put in the work and enjoy her time on the court inspired her to work on her game. Beer landed a spot on the varsity roster as a sophomore. From her sophomore season to now, Beer has gained more confidence along the way.

“Her confidence this year has grown immensely. She’s learned from a lot of different players growing up through the program. She has a sister that graduated from the program so she knows how hard she had to work. So I think she’s just come into her own this year and it’s so fun to watch,” mentioned Head Coach Laura Davidson.

The Yellow Jackets hold a 12-0 record so far this season.

