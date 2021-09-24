Champion Foods hiring more than 50 employees at Michigan plant

NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WTVG) - Champion Foods is hiring more than 50 employees for its plant located just south of Detroit in New Boston, Michigan.

Opportunities include helping with pizza production for the brands Champion Foods represents. Click here for more information about these employment opportunities.

Champion Foods is located just off I-275 in New Boston.

