Congresswoman Kaptur requests investigation into hazardous Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local leaders are working to see how they can clean up a Toledo apartment complex causing health and safety hazards for its residents, and calling for an investigation.

People living at the Greenbelt Place Apartments tell 13abc the complex is falling apart. It’s ridden with mold and trash, even infested with bed bugs. Some apartments have leaking ceilings, broken lights, and broken smoke detectors.

Residents spoke to 13abc on the condition of anonymity out of fear of losing their housing.

“People Live here. We pay our rent,” one resident said. “So why can’t our apartments up to date?”

After 13abc’s report on Thursday, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D) is now getting involved, requesting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“The full weight of inspection and enforcement actions available to protect the residents at Greenbelt Place Apartments from the perils of absentee property ownership must be brought to bear for the residents and for the community at large,” said Kaptur in a statement.

She said the investigation will seek to assess the health and safety concerns brought forth by residents, as well as make a plan to fix the problems.

13abc spoke with a new manager at the complex, who told us to call the corporate offices. The Greenbelt Place Apartment are owned by Eureka Holdings located in Austin, Texas. It has not yet responded to requests for comment.

We also reached out to HUD, the agency responsible for subsidizing the residents’ rent with taxpayer money. It has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Tina Butts. a lead organizer with The Movement, a grassroots organization, said city and county leaders visited the complex two weeks ago to hear from the residents. Butts said they were appalled by the conditions there and took photo documentation.

“We need to stand up to them and say ‘no, these are demands,’” Butts said. “In order for y’all to come in here instead of businesses and draw money out of here that these are the demands and the conditions that our kids need to have and live in.”

