Families of boys killed in Clinton crash speak out

CLINTON, Michigan (WTVG) - Four Clinton High School students were involved in a car crash Monday night, killing two and leaving the other two injured.

The two back seat passengers, Sam Simkiss,17, and Cobey Pouliot, 17, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and front seat passenger were transported to different hospitals.

“Sam was such a kind hearted soul. He just had a love for life,” said his mother Mellissa Simkiss. “He absolutely loved being with his friends and family. Just such a genuine child. A wonderful son, brother.”

Several GoFundMe pages have been created for the victims of the crash.

“I’m kind of a loss for words when it comes to my son,” said Steve Pouliot, Cobey’s father. “To me he was just perfect. It’s just a huge loss to all of us, it really is.”

Cobey Pouliot’s fundraiser had been up for only two days and has raised nearly $30,000. The fundraiser for Sam Simkiss is beginning to gain traction.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable the amount of people that reached out to us and donated money,” says Pouliot. “It’s just beyond anything that I’ve ever expected... it really helps the grieving process, but it will obviously be very tough to get over.”

The families say that the Clinton Community has rallied around them during this time.

Simkiss said the support from family and friends has just been overwhelming.

“It’s amazing to see the students and the parents come out with the outpouring of love,” said Pouliot. “It really, and I kept saying this to the students, the hole that was carved out of my heart is getting filled by the love you guys are showing.”

Visitation for Cobey Pouliot is Friday, September 24th from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and his funeral is Saturday, September 24th at 11:00 a.m. Both will be at Robinson-Bahnmiller Funeral Home.

Visitation for Sam Simkiss is 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26th at Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes, and his funeral service is Monday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

