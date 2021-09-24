Last of 10 defendants sentenced in Toledo-area drug conspiracy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of being the leader of a drug conspiracy in Toledo was sentenced earlier this week in federal court to 390 months in federal prison.

Terrance Allen, 27, was the tenth and final defendant to be sentenced in the case. He trafficked more than a kilogram of heroin and more than 400 grams of fentanyl from March 2018 through March 2019 in the Toledo area.

Court documents said Allen pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment involving conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, heroin, firearms and other drug charges. The investigation led to the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

Those previously sentenced in this conspiracy were Jayvon Wynne (240 months), Donte Walker (262 months), Ryin Douglas-Reed (100 months), Nathaniel Barringer (46 months), Russel Watson (68 months), Laurie Lehman (65 months), Chad Burkholder (70 months), Julie Murdock (30 months), and Megan Champion (2 years’ probation).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.