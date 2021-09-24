Neighborhood Nuisance: Sylvania’s eyesore house on Winding Way

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania residents are raising concerns about an empty, neglected house that’s been an eyesore for years.

Winding Way in Sylvania is home to many beautiful houses - with one exception. The house in question has been vacant for nearly three years, according to neighbors.

“Just a lot of decay,” said Sylvania resident Sara Martin. “We’ve had some cats living around the property. There’s a hole in the roof that they’ve been getting in and out of.”

Martin lives directly behind the deteriorating home and has to see the cracked windows, the holes in the room, and the piles of trash in the lot.

“I don’t understand why it has to sit and just continue to fall apart and not be taken care of whatsoever,” said Martin. “It’s just frustrating that I have to look at this house and nobody else in the city is caring.”

A notice on the door from the Sylvania’s zoning department dating back to July cites the property for multiple violations. But neighbors said there has been minimal action from the city despite numerous complaints.

Sylvania’s law director said the city has been cutting the grass and the cost will be added to the property taxes. The property is owned by one of the largest banks in the world, Deutsche Bank, which has not been responsive to the citations.

According to NPR , in 2013, Deutsche bank paid the city of Los Angeles $10 million dollars to settle a claim that the bank had neglected 2,000 foreclosed properties.

After 13abc made some calls, we learned that the city of Sylvania is following in Los Angeles’ footsteps and filing charges against the bank for zoning violations

Sylvania’s law director blames the pandemic for the slow response, saying the issues took longer than usual due to delays caused by the pandemic.

The first court date is set for Oct. 27. There’s no word yet on how long it might take for the court proceedings to create tangible change on the property.

